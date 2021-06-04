Advertisement
News

Wife of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe says killers took away their wonderful life

Jun 4, 2021 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Wife of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe says killers took away their wonderful life Wife of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe says killers took away their wonderful life
Share this article

The wife of the late Detective Garda Jerry McCabe says his killers took away the wonderful life she would have had if he had not been shot.

Detective Garda McCabe, who grew up in Ballylongford, was killed by an armed IRA squad on June 7th, 1996, while escorting a post office cash delivery van through Adare.

The 25th anniversary of his murder will be marked by a wreath-laying ceremony in Adare on Monday.

Advertisement

His wife Ann McCabe says he would have loved each and every one of the grandchildren he has never seen, and she doesn't give any thought to those who murdered him.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus