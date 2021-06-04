Wife of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe says killers took away their wonderful life

The wife of the late Detective Garda Jerry McCabe says his killers took away the wonderful life she would have had if he had not been shot.

Detective Garda McCabe, who grew up in Ballylongford, was killed by an armed IRA squad on June 7th, 1996, while escorting a post office cash delivery van through Adare.

The 25th anniversary of his murder will be marked by a wreath-laying ceremony in Adare on Monday.

His wife Ann McCabe says he would have loved each and every one of the grandchildren he has never seen, and she doesn't give any thought to those who murdered him.