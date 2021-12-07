Widespread closures and cancellations across the county as Storm Barra hits

All Covid-19 vaccination centres and test centres in Cork and Kerry will be closed today.

Any Covid-19 vaccination appointments for any centre in Cork and Kerry will not go ahead, and will be rescheduled.

Hospital appointments are being deferred, schools and many businesses are closed and bus services will not be operating in the county.

All planned Elective Surgery, Outpatient appointments and procedures in University Hospital Kerry and other hospitals in the South /South West Hospital Group are cancelled today. The HSE says these appointments will be re-scheduled as soon as possible.

Kerry County Council says there'll be no council refuse collection today and KWD Recycling will also not be collecting bins, they'll instead collect on Saturday 11th.

All churches and parish offices are closed; no public Masses will be celebrated including vigil Masses for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

All Bus Eireann services in Kerry are cancelled between 6am and 9pm. There will be NO TFI Local Link Kerry bus services operating during the RED Weather Alert.

All Cara Credit Union offices as well as Bank of Ireland, AIB and Ulster Bank branches are closed.

Milltown Mart has cancelled their sheep sale this week, while no courts will be sitting in Kerry today.

All Munster Technological University buildings are closed; they expect to open as normal on Wednesday. All Kerry ETB premises will remain closed and all classes will take place remotely as timetabled.

The NPWS has advised that public sites including Killarney National Park will be closed as will Killarney House and Gardens and Muckross House.

Kerry Cancer Support Groups Healthlink buses to Cork and Limerick will not be travelling today.

SVP Listowel are unable to deliver dinners today due to the severe weather warning.

St Brigids Community Centre in Hawley Park in Tralee is closed today.

All Post Offices will remain closed and there will be no mail deliveries or collections in any part of counties Kerry or Cork.