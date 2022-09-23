Wide range of events taking place for Culture Night

Film screenings, poetry readings, traditional music sessions and a pop-up Gaeltacht are taking place across Kerry for Culture Night.

Nationally, 17 hundred events are taking place to mark the event which celebrates culture, creativity and the arts.

A wide range of events are taking place across Kerry for Culture Night.

Advertisement

Among them is an outdoor film screening in Tralee Town Square from 8pm; it’s organised by the Kerry International Film Festival and will feature a series of short films, in both Irish and English.

A poetry reading by Kerry poets Eileen Sheehan and John W. Sexton will take place in The Department of Culture in Killarney from 7 o’clock, while there’ll be traditional music, sean nós dancing and singing in the Kerry Writers’ Museum in Listowel from 6.30pm.

The tradition of the Wren Boys will also be kept alive in The Square, Listowel with festivities kicking off there at 8.30pm.

Advertisement

In Tralee, people can avail of a VIP tour of Siamsa Tíre from 5pm, while a fire show will take place at the Island of Geese site in Tralee and there’ll be a pop-up Gaeltacht in The Fertha, Cahersiveen beginning at 9pm.

Other events are taking place throughout the county and the full details can be found here.