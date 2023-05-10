Advertisement
White-tailed Eagles nesting in Killarney National Park

May 10, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
White-tailed Eagles nesting in Killarney National Park
White Tailed Eagle nesting in Old Oak Woodland, Killarney National Park Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC*** NPWS
White-tailed Eagles are nesting in Killarney National Park.

The bird was first released in the park in 2007, as part of the White Tailed Eagle reintroduction project.

Over the past decade, the species have sporadically nested in the Kerry site, and successfully fledged back to the wild.

Divisional Manager of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), Éamonn Meskell, says the bird has “firmly established itself into the landscape and ecosystem of the national park”.

The white tailed eagles are nesting in the Old Oak woodlands area of the park.

Meanwhile, a rare sighting of an osprey was also recorded on the Lakes of Killarney last week.

