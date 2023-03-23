Wettest day last month recorded at Valentia Observatory

The wettest day across the country last month was recorded at Valentia Observatory.

That’s according to figures from Met Éireann, which show that 17mm was logged at the South Kerry weather station on the 15th, the highest daily rainfall during February.

Valentia also made the records last month for temperature and sunshine.

According to Met Éireann, the highest mean monthly temperature in Ireland last month was 8.9°C at Valentia Observatory.

The lowest monthly total of sunshine in the country during February was 45 hours at Valentia.