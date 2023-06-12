Advertisement
News

Wettest day in Ireland last month recorded in Kerry

Jun 12, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Wettest day in Ireland last month recorded in Kerry Wettest day in Ireland last month recorded in Kerry
Share this article

The wettest day across the country in May was recorded in Kerry.

That’s according to Met Éireann figures, which show that 21.4mm was logged at Valentia Observatory on Sunday the 7th.

This represented the highest daily rainfall last month and was 23% of the South Kerry weather stations monthly Long-term average (LTA).

Advertisement

Valentia recorded 208 hours of sunshine in May, while four dull days were recorded there.

The monthly temperature in Valentia was 1.5 degrees above its LTA.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus