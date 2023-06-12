Wettest day in Ireland last month recorded in Kerry

The wettest day across the country in May was recorded in Kerry.

That’s according to Met Éireann figures, which show that 21.4mm was logged at Valentia Observatory on Sunday the 7th.

This represented the highest daily rainfall last month and was 23% of the South Kerry weather stations monthly Long-term average (LTA).

Valentia recorded 208 hours of sunshine in May, while four dull days were recorded there.

The monthly temperature in Valentia was 1.5 degrees above its LTA.