West Kerry woman to receive bursary to carry out music project in Paris

A West Kerry musician has been named as the recipient of a bursary which will allow her to create a new musical project in Paris.

Harpist and singer Deirdre Granville is the niece of Johnny Granville from Feothanach, who opened a pub in the heart of the city.

He was considered to be a patron of the arts promoting and recording Irish song and culture in his pub in France and in his West Kerry village.

Ms Granville will spend a period of one month in Paris going through old archival audio, with the aim of hosting a concert at the end of her tenure there.

The trip is funded by Ealaín na Gaeltachta and Centre Culturel Irlandais.

She explains the inspiration behind the project.