A walkway in West Kerry is closed to the public following a land slippage.

A spokesperson for the council says the coastal walkway at Beenbawn near Dingle has been closed off to the public.

Some of the land supporting the embankment has fallen down, it's believed this occurred following recent heavy rain.

Kerry County Council crews were on site earlier to carry out assessments and it’s likely the route will remain closed for a number of days.