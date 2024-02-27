Advertisement
News

West Kerry resident whose father was murdered says UK Government's Troubles Legacy Bill must be defeated

Feb 27, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
West Kerry resident whose father was murdered says UK Government's Troubles Legacy Bill must be defeated
Share this article

A man living in West Kerry, whose father was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries, says the UK Government's Troubles Legacy Bill must be defeated.

This bill would see an amnesty for those responsible for killings and injuries during the Troubles.

John Loughrey, who lives in Castlegregory, was nine-years-old when his father Jim was shot by the UDA in his home in 1976.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Mr Loughrey's widow Mary and Marie Newton, whose husband, John Toland, was also murdered by loyalist terrorists, were awarded six-figure settlements in cases brought against the UK Ministry of Defence and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The families brought civil proceedings after it emerged security forces may have colluded in the men's deaths.

John Loughrey says while the Ministry of Defence and PSNI settled with no admission of liability, yesterday did bring about a successful conclusion with a positive outcome.

Advertisement

However, he feels he didn’t get justice for his father’s murder.

He says it was important for them to see the case concluded while his mother was still alive.

Mr Loughrey says the UK Government’s Legacy Bill will see families denied justice and answers:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry TD supports age limit for school bus drivers being extended
Advertisement
Moyvane Community Development Plan 2024-2029 being launched tomorrow evening
Environmental group objects to renewal of Aughinish Alumina’s dredging licence
Advertisement

Recommended

Moyvane Community Development Plan 2024-2029 being launched tomorrow evening
Tralee councillor calls for housing ambition to back up Astellas investment
Kenmare selected for investment to revitalise town centre
Carbery Injured In Training As Munster Take On Zebre
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus