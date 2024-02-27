West Kerry resident whose father was murdered says UK Government's Troubles Legacy Bill must be defeated

A man living in West Kerry, whose father was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries, says the UK Government's Troubles Legacy Bill must be defeated.

This bill would see an amnesty for those responsible for killings and injuries during the Troubles.

John Loughrey, who lives in Castlegregory, was nine-years-old when his father Jim was shot by the UDA in his home in 1976.

Yesterday, Mr Loughrey's widow Mary and Marie Newton, whose husband, John Toland, was also murdered by loyalist terrorists, were awarded six-figure settlements in cases brought against the UK Ministry of Defence and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The families brought civil proceedings after it emerged security forces may have colluded in the men's deaths.

John Loughrey says while the Ministry of Defence and PSNI settled with no admission of liability, yesterday did bring about a successful conclusion with a positive outcome.

However, he feels he didn’t get justice for his father’s murder.

He says it was important for them to see the case concluded while his mother was still alive.

Mr Loughrey says the UK Government’s Legacy Bill will see families denied justice and answers: