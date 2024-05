A west Kerry business has received accreditation as an All-Star Business by the All Ireland Business Foundation.

eContent is a marketing company based in Ballydavid, specialising in paid media and advertising across various industries.

Desirée Sánchez and Cormac Ó Bruic travelled to Limerick to collect the accreditation.

The All-Ireland Business Foundation issues accreditation based on an independent audit of a business's performance, reputation, and customer-centricity.