Race to find best-tasting spud in West Kerry reaching boiling point

A competition to find the best-tasting potato in West Kerry is underway this week.

Féile an Phráta sees spud producers west of Lispole compete in heats in their individual parishes every night this week.

The competition has been on the road for 15 years, with this year’s final taking place on Sunday evening in Ballydavid.

Advertisement

The idea originally started at a kitchen table in West Kerry in 2008, with a father and son claiming their potatoes were nicer than the others.

Susan Ferriter from the organising committee says it's great craic for the community, it's all done through Irish and there's great bragging rights for the winner.