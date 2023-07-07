Advertisement
News

Race to find best-tasting spud in West Kerry reaching boiling point

Jul 7, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Race to find best-tasting spud in West Kerry reaching boiling point Race to find best-tasting spud in West Kerry reaching boiling point
Share this article

A competition to find the best-tasting potato in West Kerry is underway this week.

Féile an Phráta sees spud producers west of Lispole compete in heats in their individual parishes every night this week.

The competition has been on the road for 15 years, with this year’s final taking place on Sunday evening in Ballydavid.

Advertisement

The idea originally started at a kitchen table in West Kerry in 2008, with a father and son claiming their potatoes were nicer than the others.

Susan Ferriter from the organising committee says it's great craic for the community, it's all done through Irish and there's great bragging rights for the winner.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus