West Cork based ambulance responded to West Kerry accident

An ambulance based in West Cork responded to an incident in West Kerry, as no ambulance was available in Kerry at the time.

The Irish Independent reports that staff within the National Ambulance Service are at breaking point as the service struggles to provide strategic regional cover.

It stated an ambulance from Castletownbere attended a crash on Slea Head, which is a two-and-a-half-hour call-out as no ambulance was available in Kerry. The same issue is also impacting other parts of Munster, according to the Independent’s report.