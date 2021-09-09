Webinar on Kerry windfarm community fund

An information webinar is being held on a community fund operated by a Kerry windfarm company.
Kerry Wind Power Limited, a subsidiary of ESB, is hosting the online event for the Grousemount Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund.
The fund has a total value of €4.2 million for the operational life of the windfarm in south east Kerry and aims to support local community and voluntary organisations.
Last year, 27 initiatives were supported, including four COVID-19 recovery projects.
Projects should fall within one or more of the following themes:
· Education and Skills
· Health, Safety and Wellbeing
· Environment and Habitat Conservation
· Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
· Culture and Heritage
· Recreation, Sport and Social Inclusion
The webinar takes place on Wednesday, September 15th at 7pm
Anyone wishing to attend the webinar can register here , email [email protected] or call 021-461343.