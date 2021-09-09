Webinar on Kerry windfarm community fund

An information webinar is being held on a community fund operated by a Kerry windfarm company.

Kerry Wind Power Limited, a subsidiary of ESB, is hosting the online event for the Grousemount Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund.

The fund has a total value of €4.2 million for the operational life of the windfarm in south east Kerry and aims to support local community and voluntary organisations.

Advertisement

Last year, 27 initiatives were supported, including four COVID-19 recovery projects.

Projects should fall within one or more of the following themes:

· Education and Skills

· Health, Safety and Wellbeing

· Environment and Habitat Conservation

· Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

· Culture and Heritage

· Recreation, Sport and Social Inclusion

The webinar takes place on Wednesday, September 15th at 7pm

Advertisement

Anyone wishing to attend the webinar can register here , email [email protected] or call 021-461343.