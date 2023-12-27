Orange weather warnings extended for Kerry

A status orange rainfall warning for Kerry remains in place until midnight while an orange wind warning will come into effect from 3pm.

A yellow wind warning is currently in effect for the whole country.

Yesterday, Kerry County Council opened its emergency weather line to which some flooding on the road between Killarney and Killorglin has been reported.

The council's Severe Weather Assessment Team can still be contacted on 066 7183588.

The weather warning is also in place for counties Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim and Sligo.

The Road Safety Authority is advising drivers against attempting to drive through flooded roads, and to look out for fallen branches.