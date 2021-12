The weather warning issued for Kerry on Tuesday has been upgraded to orange status.

Met Éireann has issued the wind warning for Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Clare and Galway from Tuesday at 6am to Wednesday at 6am.

It's warning winds will be between 65-80km/h, with gusts of up to 130km/h and possibly higher in coastal areas.

There's also going to be heavy rain which will bring some coastal flooding in the south and west.