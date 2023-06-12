Water supply restrictions lifted for parts of Kerry

Overnight water supply restrictions have been lifted in most parts of Kerry; however, they will remain in place for Caragh Lake and Dooks from 11pm to 7am for the coming days.

Uisce Éireann is encouraging Kerry residents to conserve water especially during the warm, dry weather.

The restrictions ensure that there is enough water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours.

Uisce Éireann is encouraging people to report any visible leaks on the public network via their their website at www.water.ie or by contacting 1800 278 278.

A further update will be issued in due course.

Water saving tips

At home:

Take a shorter shower.

Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home.

When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute.

Minimise the amount of water used in paddling pools.

If you need to wash your car, use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose.

In the garden:

Save and reuse water collected from baths, showers, and hand basins in the garden.

In the garden use a rose head watering can instead of a hose and aim for the root.

Consider installing a water butt to collect rainwater – this can then be used for watering the garden during dry weather.

Water your garden in the evening, when the water won’t evaporate.

Pots and containers need lots of water to prevent drying out, so plant directly into the ground as much as possible.

Add a layer of plant material, such as bark, to your flower bed to prevent evaporation and reducing the need for watering.

On the farm:

Fix troughs: Watch out for overflowing drinking troughs as they can waste significant amounts of water. Adjust the ball valves to lower the float or replace faulty parts.

Dry cleaning: Save water when cleaning the yard by using dry-cleaning techniques. Use scrapers and brushes to remove solid waste from yards and pens before hosing. You can also use a small amount of water (e.g. one bucket) to pre-soak waste before cleaning.

Clean plate cooler water: If you own a dairy farm, you can divert clean plate cooler water to a tank and use it for parlour washing.

Consider Rainwater Harvesting - rain from the roofs of farm buildings can be used for a variety of activities such as washing down yards. Consider the level of rain water quality required for specific water uses on the farm (e.g. plant nurseries and field irrigation) and the surfaces and contamination risks before you consider installing appropriate rain water harvesting, treatment (filtration and UV) and storage systems.

Take action to protect water sources: Avoid contamination of surface waters by reducing or eliminating access to livestock by fencing off watercourses. Pollution containing animal faeces can affect the water environment, nutrients and soil. Destroyed bankside vegetation can also contribute to flooding.

Report any external leaks to Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278. No leak fixes itself and every leak gets progressively worse. The escaping water can weaken the ground or cause slippery footpaths and roads. The leaking water reduces the supply pressure for adjacent properties. What looks like a small leak at the surface can be using the equivalent to 20-30 households.

There are lots more water saving tips for farmers on our website at https://www.water.ie/conservation/