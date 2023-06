Uisce Éireann has confirmed the water service in the Glenflesk area has been restored.

There have been disruptions to the supply in the Gortacoosh and Burma Road areas over the last number of days.

The utility says that the issues have now been resolved.

Independent TD, Danny Healy-Rae says he made representations on the issue, and praised the efforts of the workers, for ensuring the service got back up and running.