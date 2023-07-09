Water quality warnings in place for a number of Kerry beaches

Swimmers in Kerry are advised to exercise caution as a number of beaches have water restrictions in place.
Increased levels of bacteria due to rainfall have been reported by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The warning is expected to be lifted tomorrow.
Other counties affected include Mayo, Clare, Donegal and Galway.
Full list of impacted beaches in Kerry:
Waterville Town Beach
Cúas Crom
Kells
Fionntrá (Ventry)
White Strand, Caherciveen
Trá na hUíne (Inny Strand, Waterville)
Baile an Sceilg (Ballinskelligs)
Ballybunion South
Ballybunion North
Maharabeg
Fenit