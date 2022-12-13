Water problems likely in Lauragh and Kenmare following burst water main

A burst water main is causing major water supply problems for homes and businesses in the Lauragh and Kenmare areas.

Crews are on the ground working to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers.

It's expected they'll be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages this morning.

Over-night restrictions were also required to help water levels in the Kenmare town area recover.

Irish Water has appealed to customers to continue to conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.

Further information on water conservation is available on the website at www.water/conserve.”