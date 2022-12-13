Advertisement
News

Water problems likely in Lauragh and Kenmare following burst water main

Dec 13, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrynews
Water problems likely in Lauragh and Kenmare following burst water main Water problems likely in Lauragh and Kenmare following burst water main
Share this article

A burst water main is causing major water supply problems for homes and businesses in the Lauragh and Kenmare areas.

 

Crews are on the ground working to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers.

Advertisement

 

It's expected they'll be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages this morning.

 

Advertisement

Over-night restrictions were also required to help water levels in the Kenmare town area recover.

 

Irish Water has appealed to customers to continue to conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.

Advertisement

 

Further information on water conservation is available on the website at www.water/conserve.”

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus