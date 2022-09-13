Water mains replacement works in Killarney to take almost three months

It’s estimated that water mains replacement works in Killarney will take just under three months.

1,200 metres of aged trunk water mains in Deerpark in the town will be replaced in order to secure reliable supply and reduce leakage, beginning in the middle of this month.

Works will start by the back entrance to the Dr Crokes GAA pitch on Arbutus Grove, will then continue along Arbutus Grove and Drive and through to the Park Road roundabout.

The new pipe will then tie into the existing network on Countess Road, with works estimated to be completed in early December.

Irish Water says traffic management may be in place, and parking spaces may be temporarily closed to complete works, but local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.