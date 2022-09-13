Advertisement
News

Water mains replacement works in Killarney to take almost three months

Sep 13, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Water mains replacement works in Killarney to take almost three months Water mains replacement works in Killarney to take almost three months
Share this article

It’s estimated that water mains replacement works in Killarney will take just under three months.

1,200 metres of aged trunk water mains in Deerpark in the town will be replaced in order to secure reliable supply and reduce leakage, beginning in the middle of this month.

Works will start by the back entrance to the Dr Crokes GAA pitch on Arbutus Grove, will then continue along Arbutus Grove and Drive and through to the Park Road roundabout.

Advertisement

The new pipe will then tie into the existing network on Countess Road, with works estimated to be completed in early December.

Irish Water says traffic management may be in place, and parking spaces may be temporarily closed to complete works, but local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus