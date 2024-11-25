Advertisement
News

Warning to farmers after cattle stolen in Firies

Nov 25, 2024 17:26 By radiokerrynews
Warning to farmers after cattle stolen in Firies
Farmers are being warned to lock the gates on their land securely, after nine cattle were stolen from Firies.

The theft occurred some time over the weekend beginning Friday November 15th in the townland of Rossmore.

The owners discovered on the following Monday morning, that nine yearlings were taken from the field.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area over that weekend, is asked to contact Gardaí in Farranfore.

Farmers are also being advised to check their cattle regularly.

 

