Traffic across Kerry continues to be affected, as the yellow status snow and ice warning for Kerry is due to be lifted at noon.

The status yellow low temperature warning will remain in place until noon tomorrow.

ROADS

Kerry County Council is asking motorists to avoid the road between Camp and Annascaul by Glean na Gealt on the N86 (Tralee - Dingle road) until further notice.

Drivers are advised to travel via Castlemaine and Farranfore instead.

The council also says the R568 Sneem to Molls Gap road has lying snow but is passable with care.

The main Killarney to Cork road at the county bounds is treated and passable with care.

Traffic is now moving, albeit very slowly, in both directions on the N21 after earlier truck slides blocked the road on the Limerick side of Feale Bridge.

They are asking all motorists to delay their journeys by an hour or so if possible, as both visibility and road surfaces should improve.

Meanwhile, Dingle Civic Amenity Site has closed this morning until further notice due to a Power Outage.

BUSES

Several TFI Local Link Kerry routes have been affected by this morning's inclement weather.

The 280 from 12pm from Killorglin to Glenbeigh, Cahersiveen and Waterville has been cancelled.

Some door to door bus services are also not running this morning.

These include the R7 Scartaglin to Castleisland, the R6A Knocknagoshel to Castleisland, and the R11A Lyreacrompane to Finuge and Listowel.

Also included are the R17 Ballymac to Kielduff and Tralee, the R26 Ballyduff to Causeway, Ardfert and Tralee, the R37 Ballinskelligs to Cahersiveen, Kells, Glenbeigh, Killorglin and Tralee; and the R60 Moyvane, Tarbert, Ballylongford, Asdee and Listowel.

Bus services to Ard Curam Day Care Centre will not operate this morning.

POWER

There are power outages in Causeway, Ballyheigue, Kilflynn, Dingle and Milltown.

The last of these outages is expected to be repaired by 5 o'clock this evening