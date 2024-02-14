People are being warned to be vigilant of romance scams after a woman from the south-west had €35,000 stolen from her.

More than €7 million has been stolen from the victims of romance-fraud in the past five years, according to Gardaí.

Among them was a woman from the south-west, aged in her 40s; she connected with a man on a dating site and they became a couple despite his living overseas.

He claimed his construction business was failing and he needed financial support; he received 100 cash transactions from the woman totalling €35,000.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau says these types of crimes are under-reported.

He has this advice for people to help avoid being scammed: