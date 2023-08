A walker had to be rescued from Mount Brandon last evening.

The man, who was on his own, got lost in dark, foggy conditions, and had no battery left in his phone.

Dingle Coast Guard located the man just before 10pm (9:50pm), two hours after emergency services were alerted (7:50pm).

Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated the operation, which also involved Kerry Mountain Rescue Team and the gardaí.