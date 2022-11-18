Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Kerry tomorrow

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics will take place in Kerry tomorrow (Saturday, 19th November).

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is encouraging those eligible to top up their protection against COVID-19.

First dose, second dose or a booster dose vaccinations are available at the Kerry Vaccination Centre in Tralee (V92 HT21).

Second booster vaccines are only available to people aged 50 to 64, children aged 12 or older who’re immunocompromised, women who are 16 weeks pregnant and children from 12-years-old and older people living in a long-term care facility.

The Kerry clinic will be open from 9:15am to 1:15pm and 2pm to 3:15pm for those aged 12 and over; it’ll also open from 3:30pm to 4:30pm for children aged five to 11.

Additional clinics will be held in Kerry next week:

Thursday, 24th November

9:15am – 1:15pm and 2pm – 4:30pm for those aged 12+

Saturday, 26th November

9:15am – 1:15pm and 2pm – 3:15pm for those aged 12+

3:30pm – 4:30pm for children aged 5-11

Thursday, 1st December

9:15am – 1:15pm and 2pm – 4:30pm for those aged 12+

Saturday, 3rd December

9:15am – 1:15pm and 2pm – 3:15pm for those aged 12+

3:30pm – 4:30pm for children aged 5-11