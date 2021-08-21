Advertisement
Walk-in COVID-19 test centre in Killarney to run until Tuesday

Aug 21, 2021 16:08 By radiokerrynews
The walk-in COVID-19 test centre in Killarney will now run until Tuesday.

The pop-up centre is being set up in response to high levels of the virus circulating in the community in Kerry.

The centre was due to operate only tomorrow, Sunday, from 11am to 7pm, but it will now run until Tuesday, August 24th, with the same opening hours.

No appointments are needed to attend the facility at Killarney Community Hospital on St Margaret's Road.

People should only attend for testing if they have no symptoms and bring photo ID, as well as a mobile phone number to receive their results.

