Walk-in booster clinic for over 40s in Tralee today

A walk-in booster vaccination clinic is open at at the Kerry vaccination centre at Monavalley in Tralee today from 8.30am to 4.30pm, and will also be open at the same times tomorrow.

The clinic is open to anyone over 40 for whom it is more than three months since they got their second vaccination.

The vaccination centre is at the former BorgWarner facility in Monavalley.

A walk-in booster clinic was held at the centre on Saturday for those aged 50 and over.

The HSE is encouraging people to check their eligibility on http://www.hse.ie/findvc