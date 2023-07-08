Vulture funds prevented from buying almost 600 homes in Kerry

The Minister for Housing says vulture funds and other interests who buy up properties in bulk have been prevented from purchasing almost 600 homes in Kerry in the last two years.

Minister Darragh O’Brien has published a progress update on the planning measures he introduced to increase home ownership and restrict the practice of bulk buying of homes.

The new information shows that 568 homes in Kerry received planning permission with conditions restricting bulk buying or multiple sales to a single purchaser.

This covers the period between May 2021 and May this year.

Minister O’Brien says this represents a significant increase from the 210 homes recorded in May last year.

Nationally over 31,000 homes have been prevented from being sold in bulk in the last two years.