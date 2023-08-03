Visitor restrictions at UHK lifted

Visitor restrictions, introduced at University Hospital Kerry ten days ago, have been lifted.

These restrictions were put in place following a spike in COVID-19 admissions along with a high level of presentations to the emergency department.

University Hospital Kerry says it has experienced a significantly reduced volume of COVID-19 positive admissions, this week.

This has enabled the hospital to review and lift the additional safety measures in place since July 24th.

Visiting at UHK has reverted back to the hospital normal arrangements.

Visiting is now allowed from 2pm to 4pm and again from 6pm to 8pm Monday to Sunday; each patient can have 30-minute visits.

Anyone wishing to visit a patient must book an appointment with the visiting co-ordinator by calling 087 113 8053.

UHK management says it extends its deep gratitude to the public for their co-operation with the measures implemented.

They say their aim is to prioritise patient safety and maintain the well-being of everyone involved.