Virtual conference on smart villages to kick off North Kerry community project

A virtual conference on smart villages will take place this week to officially launch a community project for the North Kerry region.

The project, led in part by North, East and West Kerry Development, is called 'North Kerry, West Limerick: Smart Villages, Stronger Communities', and will examine the challenges facing Ireland's rural regions into the future.

An online conference, entitled 'Co-Developing Smart Villages - Towards Stronger Rural Communities', will officially launch the project this week.

The conference will explore the concept of smart villages and how it can apply to the North Kerry, West Limerick Region.

It will take place over two morning sessions on Thursday and Friday this week, starting at 9:30am, and people can register here.