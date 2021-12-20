Advertisement
Vigil to continue over Christmas outside controversial mast in West Kerry

Dec 20, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
A vigil will continue over Christmas outside a controversial mast in West Kerry.

The 20-metre telecommunications structure was erected last week at the eir exchange in Inch, less than 20 metres from a house.

Towercom, which operates the mast, has agreed not to do any more work until it’s discussed further.

Kerry County Council says eir is the developer at Inch East, and planning was granted in October 2020 to replace an existing mast with another one. It notes that two submissions were received, and the decision wasn’t appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Katie Foley says the mast is towering over their home, and she and locals will continue to block the entrance to the site.

