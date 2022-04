A vigil will take place in Tralee this evening (Monday, April 18th) for the two men who were killed in Sligo and for all victims of transphobia and homophobia.

58-year-old Michael Snee and 42-year-old Aidan Moffitt were killed last week.

Tralee man Ben Slimm is organising the vigil.

It’ll take place at 7pm in The Square, Tralee and everyone’s invited to attend.

