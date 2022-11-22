Video shows emblem of another Kerry GAA club being burnt

Another video has emerged showing the emblem of a Kerry GAA club being burned.

The video, which is on social media, shows a Skellig Rangers flag being set on fire, apparently in recent days.

Last Saturday, Skellig Rangers lost to Dromid Pearses in the South Kerry Football Final.

A Skellig Rangers spokesperson said the club is aware of the video but has no comment to make at this point.

A spokesperson for the South Kerry Board says it's not aware of the flag burning and that it has nothing to do with the board.

Earlier this month, a video appeared online showing the burning of a Currow GAA club jersey.

It appears that this video was recorded at a private event in Knocknagoshel at the end of last month.

