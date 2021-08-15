Video involving Tralee gardaí which garnered millions of views cost just over €1,000

A social media dance video involving Kerry gardaí, which garnered over five million views, cost just over €1,000 to produce.

Tralee gardaí were among members of An Garda Siochana who took part in a social media challenge issued by Swiss police, with some members giving their time for free.

Earlier this year, gardaí danced in scenic locations around the country in their version of the viral challenge called the Jerusalema.

They danced to the song on top of Tralee Garda Station, at the St Brendan statue in Fenit, on Banna Beach and along Tralee canal.

The video, despite receiving some criticism, garnered over five million views online and was

recognised at the Excellence in Public Relations Awards for best use of digital PR.

An unnamed journalist, through the Freedom of Information Act, sought the cost of the video and the amount of staff time spent on the video.

Gardaí said the entire production cost €1,020 and 34 staff were involved.

Some staff were scheduled to take part in this community engagement initiative, while others were off duty but gave their time for free.

A second FOI request from an unnamed individual also sought if An Garda Siochana were asked for royalties for using the song from Warner Music; gardaí had no records of any such request.