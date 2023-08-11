Various events and festivals taking place across Kerry this weekend

There are a number of events and festivals taking place across Kerry this weekend.

The Revival Music Festival is taking place in Listowel, it’s starting this evening with performances from The Academic, Lyra and Wild Youth.

Revival will continue tomorrow and large crowds are expected to travel to Bell X1, Pillow Queens and Damien Dempsey.

The Tour de Munster is also underway in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland.

In total, 110 cyclists will travel a 600km route; they’ll spend time in Kerry visiting Listowel, Tarbert, Tralee and Moll’s Gap.

All the funds raised in Kerry during the event, goes to Down Syndrome Kerry.

National Heritage Week is also beginning tomorrow and it’ll run until August 20th.

There’ll be a wide range of events taking place including basket making, blacksmith demos, biodiversity walks and pre-historic archaeology events.

People can learn all about bees at the Wild Bee Festival at Tralee Bay Wetlands tomorrow and Sunday; the events include how you can help pollinators, ways to save bees and how to help with biodiversity.

On Sunday, the RNLI is holding an open day at the Valentia Lifeboat Station from 12pm to 3pm; people will be able to meet the crew and tour the station.