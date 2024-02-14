A respiratory specialist in Kerry says vaping is causing respiratory problems in teenagers and young people.

The most recent Healthy Ireland Survey found that 1-in-5 women aged between 15 and 24 use e-cigarettes daily or occasionally.

The figure for men of the same age group is 16 per cent.

Consultant respiratory specialist at University Hospital Kerry, Dr Liam Chawke says the majority of his teenage and young patients never smoked before starting to vape:

Today, Ash Wednesday is Ireland’s National No Smoking Day.

UHK is reinforcing its commitment to being a 'No Smoking or Vaping' Campus, to ensure patients, staff and visitors can breath easily.

Dr Chawke says there isn't enough research on treating the illnesses caused by vaping: