Valentia records summer day with highest sunshine hours

A Kerry weather station recorded the highest daily sunshine hours over the summer.

Met Éireann's weather statistics for the summer months show that Valentia Observatory and Johnston Castle in Wexford both recorded a day with 15.3 sunshine hours.

It happened at the south Kerry weather station on June 30th.

Rainfall over the summer was below the Long-Term Average for Valentia Observatory, which also recorded 125 monthly sunshine hours over the period.

Temperatures were also above average everywhere.

There were 26 dull days in Valentia over the summer.