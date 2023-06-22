Advertisement
Valentia Observatory records highest rainfall and temperature during spring

Jun 22, 2023 09:06 By radiokerrynews
Valentia Observatory records highest rainfall and temperature during spring
Valentia Observatory made the record books for both rainfall and high temperature during spring.

Met Éireann has published its weather statement for the last season, which states the highest total rain nationally during spring was 374.4 mm and was at Valentia Observatory.

The South Kerry weather station also had the highest average seasonal temperature in the country, at 10.5 degrees Celsius, its warmest spring since 1997.

Valentia Observatory also recorded the highest number of very wet days during spring, at 15 days.

 

 

