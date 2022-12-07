Valentia Observatory recorded highest amount of rain nationwide in November

Valentia Observatory recorded the most rain across the country last month.

The south Kerry weather station logged 354.8mm of rain, its wettest November since 2009.

Valentia also made the record books for having the highest daily rainfall at 34.8mm on November 2nd; its highest daily value for November since 2012.

When it came to sunshine, Valentia Observatory had the lowest monthly total nationwide, at 42.9 hours.

Its average temperature for the month was 10.5 degrees Celsius.