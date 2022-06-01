Valentia Coast Guard involved in rescue of crew who had to flee boat that went on fire

Valentia Coast Guard is involved in the rescue of the crew of a boat that reportedly went on fire around 60 miles south west of Mizen Head.

According to the Coast Guard, the crew of 11 had to abandon the UK-registered ship but were taken safely onto another fishing vessel.

No injuries have been reported.

The rescue helicopter R115 and the Air Corps are at the scene.

Valentia Coast Guard is co-ordinating the rescue.

It was reported earlier that the vessel had been taking on water and had lost propulsion.

