Vaccination clinics are opened this week for those wishing to avail of a second Covid-19 booster shot.

The clinics apply to those aged 60 and over.

On Thursday, the Borg Warner facility in Tralee will be open from 9.15am to 1pm and 2.15pm and 4pm.

Advertisement

Appointments will also be available on Friday at those times.

The clinics will also be open to those aged 12 and over who have yet to receive a first or second Covid-19 vaccine.