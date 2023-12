An update is being sought on the timelines for the new chemotherapy day unit at University Hospital Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy tabled a motion on the project at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He called on the council to write to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, seeking an update on the project.

He says it’s important the pressure is kept on the Department of Health and that timelines for this project are met.