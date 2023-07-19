Up to 600 customers without water due to burst on Castlegregory Water Supply Scheme

Up to 600 customers served by the Castlegregory Water Supply Scheme are without water.

Uisce Éireann says its working alongside Kerry County Council to restore water supply as quickly as possible.

The burst may be impacting customers in Fermoyle, Gowlane, Stradbally, Tullig, Carrigadav, Killiney, Castlegregory village, Maharees, Fahamore, Killshannig, Scraggane and surrounding areas.

Advertisement

Uisce Éireann says an assessment of the burst and resulting damage needs to be undertaken before a restoration time can be confirmed.

The national utility says once repairs are completed, it could take two or three hours for normal water supply to return as the network refills.