Advertisement
News

Up to 600 customers without water due to burst on Castlegregory Water Supply Scheme

Jul 19, 2023 13:23 By radiokerrynews
Up to 600 customers without water due to burst on Castlegregory Water Supply Scheme Up to 600 customers without water due to burst on Castlegregory Water Supply Scheme
Share this article

Up to 600 customers served by the Castlegregory Water Supply Scheme are without water.

Uisce Éireann says its working alongside Kerry County Council to restore water supply as quickly as possible.

The burst may be impacting customers in Fermoyle, Gowlane, Stradbally, Tullig, Carrigadav, Killiney, Castlegregory village, Maharees, Fahamore, Killshannig, Scraggane and surrounding areas.

Advertisement

Uisce Éireann says an assessment of the burst and resulting damage needs to be undertaken before a restoration time can be confirmed.

The national utility says once repairs are completed, it could take two or three hours for normal water supply to return as the network refills.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus