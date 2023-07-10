Unprecedented queues outside doors of new St Vincent de Paul store in Tralee

Almost 100 people queued outside the doors of the newly-opened St Vincent de Paul store in Tralee.

Previously a furniture store, the Friary Lane outlet in the town now sells mostly clothing and bric-a-brac.

The change was made by the society following a noticeable increase in demand for clothes, toys and school uniforms.

Store manager Maeve Leahy says many families are struggling to pay for items such as crested school jumpers, which can cost as much as €80 to buy new.

She's urged parents whose children have finished school, to donate their old uniforms to the store, to help with growing demand.

Ms Leahy says the queues outside the door on the morning it opened, were unprecedented: