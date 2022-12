Unlicensed firearms were seized by gardaí in Kerry over the weekend.

Gardaí say they’re clamping down on firearms holders who have not renewed their licensed firearms certificates.

Killarney Superintendent Flor Murphy says unlicensed firearms will be seized and prosecutions may follow.

Superintendent Murphy added current firearms holders who do not have a current firearms certificate, can rectify the matter by contacting their local garda station.