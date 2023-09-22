Advertisement
News

University Hospital Kerry unveils Snowdrop Room for bereaved parents

Sep 22, 2023 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Parents Linda and Liam in memory of baby Chloe, and parents Grainne and William and their daughter Fiadh in memory of baby Luan.
University Hospital Kerry has launched a dedicated room for bereaved parents.

The Snowdrop Room offers a private space in the maternity department, where parents coping with the loss of a pregnancy or perinatal death can connect with healthcare professionals.

The room's development included input from bereaved parents, ensuring it meets their unique needs, and it’s in line with HSE National Standards for Bereavement Care.

The Snowdrop Room’s opening comes ahead of Baby Loss Awareness Week, from October 9th to 15th.

UHK will hold a Service of Remembrance for parents and families who have lost a baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, fetal anomaly, stillbirth, or neonatal death on October 9th at 7pm in the hospital chapel.

For more information about UHK's Service of Remembrance and its commitment to bereavement care during Baby Loss Awareness Week, visit https://uhk.ie/snowdrop-room

Parents Linda and Liam in memory of baby Chloe, and parents Grainne and William and their daughter Fiadh in memory of baby Luan, along with UHK General Manager Mary Fitzgerald, Director of Midwifery Sandra O'Connor, Clinical Midwife Specialist Bereavement Carrie Dillon, Clinical Lead Dr Waleed Khattab, CNM2 Breda Nolan, and Fr Teddy UHK Chaplain.
