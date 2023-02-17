Units in Listowel Food Hub up for lease

Two units of the new Listowel Food Hub are being offered for lease.

The purpose built facility in Clieveragh Business Park comprises food production units and a fully fitted research and development suite.

One large unit of over 3,000 square foot, with an additional 1,100 square foot of first floor storage, is up for lease.

The second one is smaller in size, at over 1,000 square foot, with an additional 452 square foot of storage.

Dillon Prendiville Auctioneers of Listowel are overseeing the letting.

Another two food production units have already been leased.