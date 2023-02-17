Advertisement
News

Units in Listowel Food Hub up for lease

Feb 17, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Units in Listowel Food Hub up for lease Units in Listowel Food Hub up for lease
Dillon Prendiville Auctioneers
Share this article

Two units of the new Listowel Food Hub are being offered for lease.

The purpose built facility in Clieveragh Business Park comprises food production units and a fully fitted research and development suite.

One large unit of over 3,000 square foot, with an additional 1,100 square foot of first floor storage, is up for lease.

Advertisement

The second one is smaller in size, at over 1,000 square foot, with an additional 452 square foot of storage.

Dillon Prendiville Auctioneers of Listowel are overseeing the letting.

Another two food production units have already been leased.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus