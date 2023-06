The funeral is to take place today of the man killed in a North Kerry crash.

Maurice (Mossy) Moriarty of Rusheen, Ballylongford died following the two-car collision on Saturday at 4pm on the R552 Listowel road near Ballylongford.

He was the only occupant of his car; the second car had three people, all of whom were taken to hospital for treatment.

Mossy Moriarty’s requiem Mass will be at 11 o’clock this morning (Thursday) in St Michael of the Archangel Church, Ballylongford.