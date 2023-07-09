Under 700 people residing on inhabited islands in Kerry

The population of inhabited islands in Kerry last year was below 700.

That’s according to figures released from the CSO’s Population, Distributions and Movements report from Census 2022.

The figures show, that two islands in the county which had inhabitants in the last census, now have no residents.

The latest report from the CSO shows that the population on inhabited islands in the county has decreased overall on the last census.

The overall population living on islands in Kerry is 679.

Two islands which recorded residents in the last census, returned no population in Census 2022.

These were Garinish Island, down from a population of 2; and Samphire Island in Fenit, which recorded 31 residents in the 2016 census.

The population of Valentia Island has increased to 658, a rise on both the 2016 (657) and 2011 (655) census'.

Valentia is among the top five most populated islands in Ireland.

The figures show that the population of Carrig Island is 4, down from 7 in 2016.

Census 2022 shows two people reside on Tarbert Island, down from five on the previous census.

While Rossmore Island, in South Kerry, has seen an 87% increase on the last census, with a population of 15 in 2022. (up from 8 in 2016)