Ukrainians in Kerry organise peaceful protest in Tralee

A peaceful protest is to be held in Tralee tomorrow, in memory of the children and adults who died in Monday's rocket attack on Kyiv.

It's being organised by Ukrainians living in Kerry, and will take place at 12:30pm in The Square.

At least 36 civilians died in various attacks across Ukraine yesterday, resulting in the destruction of the Ohmadit Children's Hospital and part of a maternity hospital.

Those attending the protest are invited to bring old children's toys, posters, and photos of the destroyed hospitals.