Advertisement
News

Ukrainians in Kerry organise peaceful protest in Tralee

Jul 9, 2024 17:49 By radiokerrynews
Ukrainians in Kerry organise peaceful protest in Tralee
Share this article

A peaceful protest is to be held in Tralee tomorrow, in memory of the children and adults who died in Monday's rocket attack on Kyiv.

It's being organised by Ukrainians living in Kerry, and will take place at 12:30pm in The Square.

At least 36 civilians died in various attacks across Ukraine yesterday, resulting in the destruction of the Ohmadit Children's Hospital and part of a maternity hospital.

Advertisement

Those attending the protest are invited to bring old children's toys, posters, and photos of the destroyed hospitals.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man remains in garda custody after alleged North Kerry machete incident
Advertisement
Man armed with machete allegedly tried to use digger to knock down property in North Kerry
Tralee man with 180 previous told to leave members of public alone when drunk
Advertisement

Recommended

Man remains in garda custody after alleged North Kerry machete incident
Bennett denied a first stage win
O'Connor ready for Armagh battle once again
Man armed with machete allegedly tried to use digger to knock down property in North Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus